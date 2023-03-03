'Bittersweet' gold for Canada in women's team pursuit at speedskating worlds

Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday, March 3, 2023, after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality. Weidemann, left, Blondin, centre, and Maltais, right, are shown here in Calgary, on Dec. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday, March 3, 2023, after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality. Weidemann, left, Blondin, centre, and Maltais, right, are shown here in Calgary, on Dec. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

