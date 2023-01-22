Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

MORE SPORTS NEWS