Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo Bills' Spencer Brown reacts as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Buffalo Bills' Spencer Brown reacts as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MORE SPORTS NEWS