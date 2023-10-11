Bills and Sabres COO, Bills legal counsel fired for having romantic relationship, AP source says
John Roth, the newly appointed chief operating officer of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, was fired on Wednesday along with the Bills' general counsel, Kathryn D'Angelo, because the two were in a romantic relationship, a person briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the dismissals. The Athletic first reported the firings.
In a joint telephone interview with The AP Wednesday night, Roth and D'Angelo confirmed they were dismissed without going into detail. They said they enjoyed their time working for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as Terry's daughter, Laura.
"Both Kathryn and I wish the Pegulas the best of luck and we think the world of Terry, Kim and Laura, and the rest of the team," Roth said, referring to his staff. "And we will be cheering the Bills and Sabres on from afar."
Roth was appointed COO of the Bills in July following a management shakeup involving both teams. As part of the shakeup, Terry Pegula created a three-person committee made up of Roth, D'Angelo and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior VP of finance and business administration, to run the Bills, with each reporting directly to ownership.
The three replaced Ron Raccuia, who was overseeing the day-to-day operations of both franchises and played a lead role in negotiating the Bills' new $1.54 billion stadium deal with the state and Erie County.
Roth first came on board in January, when he was appointed Sabres COO after spending the previous 24 years at Fidelity Investments. It was at Fidelty where Roth worked as an investor and portfolio manager and began working with Terry Pegula about 12 years ago.
D'Angelo came up through the Bills' management ranks. She was hired in 2016 and promoted to general counsel earlier this year.
The Pegulas have experienced several shakeups involving top management at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company created in 2014 to oversee their holdings after they purchased the Bills, three years after buying the Sabres.
PSE was dissolved in August to allow the Bills and Sabres to be run separately with Terry Pegula as president of both franchises.
In May 2018, Russ Brandon abruptly resigned his dual role as Bills and Sabres president after having an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.Less than a year later, PSE announced the departures of COO Bruce Popko, Chief Administrative Officer Brent Rossi and Executive Vice President Erica Muhleman. Dozens of employees, including executives, were either fired or laid off in cost-cutting moves related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
------
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
Trudging down a cul-de-sac turned to rubble, an Israeli army commander stopped in front of one scorched home, its front wall blown wide open. Look at what Hamas militants have done, he said, to this close-knit community that only days ago brimmed with life.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Ontario MPP apologizes after Israel-Gaza comment sparks calls for resignation
An Ontario NDP MPP whose statement on the Israel-Gaza war garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and calls for her resignation by Premier Doug Ford has apologized.
'Every life matters': Dispatches from Canadians affected by Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S., Canada
Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.
As Israeli military retaliates, Palestinians say civilians are paying the price in strikes on Gaza
Over the last five days, Israeli warplanes have pummelled the blockaded Gaza Strip with an intensity that its war-weary residents had never experienced. Officials have not said how many civilians are among the dead, but aid workers warn that Israel's decision to impose a "complete siege" on the crowded enclave of 2.3 million people is spawning a humanitarian catastrophe that touches nearly every one of them.
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
Politics
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Liberals extend amnesty order for 'assault-style' firearms until after next election
The federal Liberal government has given itself an extra two years to establish a long-promised buyback program for firearms it banned in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
It’s not ‘Star Wars’-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
-
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it's about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S., Canada
Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.
-
'Messi Meets America' plays it a little too safe in story of Lionel Messi's U.S. arrival
Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest soccer player in the world, which makes one wonder how extensive access to him and his new team could yield such a boring sports docuseries.
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.