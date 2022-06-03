Billie Jean King receives France's Legion of Honour award

French President Emmanuel Macron applauds tennis legend Billie Jean King, of the U.S, after she was awarded with the Legion d'Honneur at the Elysee Palace Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. A ceremony Thursday at the Roland Garros stadium marked the 50th anniversary of her French Open win.(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool) French President Emmanuel Macron applauds tennis legend Billie Jean King, of the U.S, after she was awarded with the Legion d'Honneur at the Elysee Palace Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. A ceremony Thursday at the Roland Garros stadium marked the 50th anniversary of her French Open win.(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool)

