Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the crowd during a tribute in his honor in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Nov. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the crowd during a tribute in his honor in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Nov. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS