Sports

    • Biello names Stephen Eustaquio captain of the Canadian men's soccer team

    Canada's Stephen Eustaquio, left, fights for the ball during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match on Nov. 18, 2023. (Collin Reid/The Canadian Press) Canada's Stephen Eustaquio, left, fights for the ball during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match on Nov. 18, 2023. (Collin Reid/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada in Saturday's Copa America qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

    The FC Porto midfielder follows in the footsteps of Atiba Hutchinson and Milan Borjan.

    Hutchinson, the team's longtime skipper, retired after last year's CONCACAF Nations League finals.

    Borjan, a veteran goalkeeper, was not called up by interim coach Mauro Biello for the Trinidad game in Frisco, Texas.

    The 27-year-old Eustaquio. voted Canada's player of the year in 2023, has won 34 caps for Canada and is considered the team's key midfield cog.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News