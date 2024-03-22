Biello names Stephen Eustaquio captain of the Canadian men's soccer team

Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada in Saturday's Copa America qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

The FC Porto midfielder follows in the footsteps of Atiba Hutchinson and Milan Borjan.

Hutchinson, the team's longtime skipper, retired after last year's CONCACAF Nations League finals.

Borjan, a veteran goalkeeper, was not called up by interim coach Mauro Biello for the Trinidad game in Frisco, Texas.

The 27-year-old Eustaquio. voted Canada's player of the year in 2023, has won 34 caps for Canada and is considered the team's key midfield cog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024