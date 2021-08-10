Reigning champion Bianca Andreescu came back from an early-third-set deficit to defeat British qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the second round of the National Bank Open at Montreal.

Andreescu, a 21-year-old Canadian who is seeded second, won what was then the Rogers Cup in 2019 before the event wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.

Dart squandered two break points in the opening game of the final set, but she rebounded and broke Andreescu's serve to take a 2-1 lead.

Andreescu broke right back in the following game, and she won the last three games of the match.

The win was just Andreescu's second in her past six matches dating back to the French Open. She lost in the first round at Paris and in the first round at Wimbledon.

The only other second-round match Tuesday featured eighth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the final action of the night.

The four U.S. women who competed Tuesday all won first-round matches.

Fifteenth-seeded Coco Gauff routed Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-4. Sloane Stephens slipped past Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. Jessica Pegula came from behind to beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, and Danielle Collins rallied past Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Collins prevailed despite managing just three aces against six doubles and putting only 43 percent of her first serves in play. She converted five of her six break-point opportunities while Teichmann was successful on two of her three break chances.

Three seeded players dropped their openers. Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic eliminated fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, and Italy's Camila Giorgi downed ninth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 7-5. Russia's Liudmila Samsonova defeated 12th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, 10th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom, Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina of Russia, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Donna Vekic of Croatia also picked up victories Tuesday.

