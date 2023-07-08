Bianca Andreescu ousted from Wimbledon women's singles by Ons Jabeur

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom -

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon women's singles Saturday in a three-set loss to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon finalist and this year's sixth seed, downed Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 at the grass-court tournament.

The unseeded Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., broke Jabeur in the third set to lead 3-1.

But Jabeur broke back to trail 3-2 before rain interrupted a match already delayed because of weather.

When play resumed with the roof deployed over Centre Court, Jabeur held serve to draw even at 3-3.

The Tunisian broke Andreescu again to lead 5-4 and serve for the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.