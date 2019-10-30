

Sandra Harwitt, The Canadian Press





SHENZHEN, China -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova today with a left knee injury.

Andreescu came up limping after returning a serve in the third game. She then had her left knee taped up, but clearly struggled with her movement afterward.

Andreescu retired after dropping the first set 6-3. She is now 0-2 at the season-ending, US$14-million event and can't advance to the semifinals.

Pliskova will advance and play Simona Halep for a semifinal spot.

More to come...

.@KaPliskova takes the first set and the match 6-3 as Andreescu has been forced to retire from the match due to injury. #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/IQtQjcVihc — WTA (@WTA) October 30, 2019