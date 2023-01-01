Bianca Andreescu completes epic comeback in Adelaide

Canadian Bianca Andreescu celebrates winning her first round match against Spanish player Garbine Muguruza in the WTA Adelaide International tournament in Adelaide on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images) Canadian Bianca Andreescu celebrates winning her first round match against Spanish player Garbine Muguruza in the WTA Adelaide International tournament in Adelaide on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS