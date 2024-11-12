Sports

    • Bev Priestman out at Canada Soccer in wake of Olympic drone-spying scandal

    Canada coach Bev Priestman looks on during a training session at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Scott Barbour / The Canadian Press) Canada coach Bev Priestman looks on during a training session at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Scott Barbour / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Bev Priestman is out as coach of the Canadian women's soccer team in the wake of an independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.

    Canada Soccer says assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi, who like Priestman are serving a one-year FIFA ban over the illegal use of a drone to film New Zealand at training, also will not be returning to the organization.

    Lombardi has already resigned. Canada Soccer says it is currently determining the exact nature of Priestman's and Mander's departure.

    Canada Soccer has also opened a case against former coach John Herdman under its disciplinary code, saying the review unearthed "potential violations" of the organization's code of conduct and ethics by the former head coach of the men’s national team.

    Herdman did not speak to Sonia Regenbogen, who authored the independent report. Canada Soccer said the two were unable to meet due to scheduling issues.

    Canada Soccer only released a redacted version of Regenbogen's summary of the report. But chief executive officer Kevin Blue says the drone incident in Paris "was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News