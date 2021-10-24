Bernhard Langer, 64, becomes PGA Tour Champions’ oldest winner

Bernhard Langer made a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Doug Barron and win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va. on Sunday.

Langer, who turned 64 in August, became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history.

It was the German's 42nd victory on the 50-and-older circuit, drawing closer to Hale Irwin's record of 45. He had not won since March 2020.

"Doug played a great tournament. It comes down to the putt. That's how tight it is out here, but it's an awesome feeling," Langer said. "I haven't won since Tucson last year. It's been a while, but that's how much sweeter it is."

The previous oldest winner on tour was Scott Hoch at 63 years, 5 months and four days when he won a team event in 2019.

Langer posted a final-round 69 with four birdies and a bogey at The Country Club of Virginia, finishing the tournament at 14-under 202. He entered Sunday two shots behind leader Steve Flesch.

Langer birdied the par-5 18th hole to force a playoff with Barron, who shot a 4-under 68 to reach 202. Barron and Langer replayed No. 18, where Barron's 6-foot birdie attempt lipped out before Langer sank his.

"I wasn't playing (against) Bernhard -- I know he's going to make a 4 -- so I was playing against myself," Barron said. "I didn't hit a good drive, and I hit a decent second shot. I thought I hit a decent chip and left myself more than I wanted.

"When you get beat by the greatest player of all time, what are you supposed to say?"

Barron made five birdies and one bogey on his round. The pair finished two strokes better than Flesch, who settled for third after a 1-over 73.

Ernie Els of South Africa tied the 18-hole tournament scoring record with a bogey-free, 9-under 63. Els soared into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Ken Duke, Tim Petrovic and New Zealand's Steven Alker.

Langer entered the week leading the Charles Schwab Cup points race and extended his advantage with the victory. There are two tournaments left in the Schwab Cup playoffs, culminating in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship Nov. 11-14.

