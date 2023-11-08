Ben Stokes' first Cricket World Cup century helps England end losing streak with win vs. Netherlands
Ben Stokes scored his first World Cup century to help England finally end a five-game losing streak by beating the Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday.
Stokes reached his hundred off just 78 balls and finished on 108 to help England reach 339-9 after his team opted to bat first. Pace all-rounder Chris Woakes also scored 51 off 45 balls, and he and Stokes put on 129 runs to rescue England from a precarious 192-6.
In reply, the Netherlands was all out for 179 in 37.2 overs. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took three wickets each for England, which climbed off the bottom of the table with a second win from eight games.
The defending champions had already been eliminated from semifinal contention, but can still clinch a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a win over Pakistan in its final game on Saturday.
The Netherlands' slim chances of advancing to the last four of the tournament officially ended with the loss. The Dutch can still finish eighth or higher to qualify for the Champions Trophy, but must beat table-toppers India in their final game on Sunday.
England made a quick start given the good batting conditions in Pune. Jonny Bairstow scored only 15 runs, but put on 48 together with Dawid Malan for the first wicket.
The latter scored 87 runs off 74 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes, and added 85 for the second wicket with Joe Root, who scored 28 runs.
Logan van Beek bowled Root through his legs, as the batter tried a switch-hit. It became a double blow as Malan was out 10 balls later, run-out after a mix-up with Stokes.
England lost more quick wickets thereafter. Harry Brook holed out for 11, while Jos Buttler's poor form continued as he was caught at mid-off for 5.
Moeen Ali was out caught off Aryan Dutt as the English showcased another poor batting performance despite the bright start.
But Stokes held one end together with Woakes providing him good support as the duo counterattacked and scored quickly in the last 15 overs.
England crossed 300 in the 47th over, before Stokes was last out, caught at long off.
In reply, the Dutch innings started poorly. Woakes removed opener Max O'Dowd for 5 and David Willey had Colin Ackermann caught behind for a two-ball duck.
Wesley Barresi and Sybrand Engelbrecht added 54 off 71 balls for the third wicket, but the wickets fell quickly thereafter as Barresi was run out, while Engelbrecht gave a simple catch to mid-on.
Adil Rashid got into the act then, bowling Bas de Leede for 10. His pairing with Ali didn't allow the Dutch to recover from 104-5.
Skipper Scott Edwards scored 38 and put on 59 runs with Teja Nidamanuru, who top scored with 41 not out.
Once Edwards holed out off Ali, though, the end came swiftly as the Netherlands lost its last five wickets for 13 runs in 21 balls.
Rashid and Ali ran through the lower order, sharing six wickets in 16.2 overs.
