Ben Simmons heads into training camp healthy. He might be the Nets' point guard if he stays that way
Ben Simmons is set to begin training camp next week with no restrictions after two injury-shortened seasons in Brooklyn.
If he stays healthy, Simmons may even be able to return to his roots as a point guard.
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that the former All-Star has been playing 5-on-5 this summer and will have an expanded role offensively if he can avoid further injuries.
Simmons didn't play after the All-Star break last season, slowed by a sore left knee and then shut down early because of a nerve injury in his back. Simmons had largely fallen out of the rotation even before then, with Vaughn now saying he his learned through their discussions this summer that the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft simply didn't have the strength to do some of the things his coach wanted after undergoing back surgery the previous offseason.
"But the things that I'm asking him to do going forward, I think he can physically do now," Vaughn said.
Simmons still views himself as a lead guard, the position he played while earning three All-Star selections in Philadelphia. He played as a forward or backup center last season in Brooklyn, where Kyrie Irving was the point guard when Simmons arrived in a trade for James Harden in February 2022.
With Irving now in Dallas and Simmons seemingly back at full strength, Vaughn said their agreement is that Simmons will be able to play the way he wants if he shows he can handle it.
"I think if Ben is able to play consistently in a certain way, there's no doubt then that he should have the basketball in his hands," Vaughn said. "You have to guard him with the basketball in his hands."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Five workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant
About five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle leaving the plant struck them, police said.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Canadian women's soccer team earns Olympic berth with win over Jamaica
The Canadian women's national soccer team has clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Games after defeating Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in Olympic qualifying.
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Politics
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
-
Cough syrup deaths overseas prompt U.S. crackdown on toxic testing
The U.S. FDA is cracking down on lax testing practices by dozens of makers of health-care products following hundreds of deaths overseas from contaminated cough syrups, a Reuters review of regulatory alerts found.
Sci-Tech
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Coldplay frontman performs impromptu birthday song for 10-year-old in Vancouver
Among the thousands of satisfied Coldplay fans who attended the band's two Vancouver shows last weekend, a 10-year-old named Leo may have had the most memorable night of all.
-
Taylor Swift is a fan and suddenly, so is everyone else. Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400 per cent
Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce play football on Sunday didn't just have the internet talking nonstop. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed.