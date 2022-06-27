Ben Flanagan breaks 35-year-old Canadian record in the 10K

BOSTON -

Ben Flanagan broke one of the oldest records in Canadian running on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., ran 28 minutes 11 seconds to smash the national 10-kilometre road record at the BAA10K competition. The previous record was 28.17 set by Paul McCloy in 1987.

Flanagan, the two-time defending Canadian 10K champion, was fifth in the race. Leonard Korir won in 28.00, while Kenyans Kenny Kimutai and Philemon Kiplimo were second and third respectively.

American Keira D'Amato won the women's race in 31.17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.