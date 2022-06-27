Ben Flanagan breaks 35-year-old Canadian record in the 10K

Ben Flanagan breaks 35-year-old Canadian record in the 10K

Ben Flanagan celebrates his first place win during the 2021 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K event in Toronto on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Flanagan came in first place in the elite male category. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin) Ben Flanagan celebrates his first place win during the 2021 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K event in Toronto on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Flanagan came in first place in the elite male category. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)

MORE SPORTS NEWS