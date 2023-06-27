Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification

OTTAWA -

Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo stepped out of her comfort zone, and onto the track, in order to save her team from disqualification.

The 29-year-old ran the 100-metre hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.

"I will just take one for the team," Boumkwo told CTV News in video interview.

At the starting line, Boumkwo towered above her competitors. The powerful athlete is a Belgian champion in hammer throw and shot put.

"(100-metre hurdles) was never my favorite event," Boumkwo said. "Because it was a bit scary for me."

Despite past experiences, Boumkwo smiled at the starting line, dancing and waving to the crowd, her coach and teammates.

"They gave me extra confidence to just do it," Boumkwo said.

With a bounce in her step, she gingerly cleared each barrier in an attempt to avoid injury.

"My plan was to walk over the hurdles but with all the adrenaline and stuff, I just run a bit more," Boumkwo said.

Her finishing time was 32.81, a full 19 seconds behind Spanish sprinter Teresa Errandonea who won with 13.22.

As hundreds of thousands viewed video of the smiling shot putter on social media, comments praising the athlete's selflessness and team spirit started pouring in.

By finishing the race, Boumkwo secured two points for Belgium.

Unfortunately it wasn't enough to prevent the country from being relegated to a lower division.

Boumkwo insists the team dealt with some bad luck, and won't be there for long.

"Next time we'll be in the first division," she said.