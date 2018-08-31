

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fan who caught the baseball following a milestone home run from New York Yankees’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton drove a hard bargain when it came to giving up the keepsake.

On Thursday night, Stanton crushed his 300th career home run in an 8-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Stanton became the fifth-fastest player in MLB history to reach the mark.

According to Jack Curry of Yes Network, the fan who caught the ball -- Tim Kunz -- negotiated with Yankees’ security for a meet and greet with Stanton, autographed baseballs, tickets to a future game, a tour of Yankees Stadium and two Bud Lights in exchange for the baseball’s return.

Bud Light has since chimed in, saying: “Someone help us find this fan so our people can call his people.”