Beers for a ball: Yankees fan scores in trade for homer souvenir
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton watches his two-run home run during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 8:14AM EDT
A fan who caught the baseball following a milestone home run from New York Yankees’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton drove a hard bargain when it came to giving up the keepsake.
On Thursday night, Stanton crushed his 300th career home run in an 8-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Stanton became the fifth-fastest player in MLB history to reach the mark.
According to Jack Curry of Yes Network, the fan who caught the ball -- Tim Kunz -- negotiated with Yankees’ security for a meet and greet with Stanton, autographed baseballs, tickets to a future game, a tour of Yankees Stadium and two Bud Lights in exchange for the baseball’s return.
Bud Light has since chimed in, saying: “Someone help us find this fan so our people can call his people.”
2 Bud Lights?! Someone help us find this fan so our people can call his people. https://t.co/O8EQnX5ocN— Bud Light (@budlight) August 31, 2018