Sports

    • Bee invasion forces Alcaraz vs. Zverev tennis match to be suspended

    A beekeeper sprays a bee during an interruption in play in a quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 14, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) A beekeeper sprays a bee during an interruption in play in a quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 14, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Share

    "Bees stop play" is not an announcement usually heard by professional tennis players but Carlos Alcaraz made a beeline for the exit after thousands of the insects swarmed centre court during his Indian Wells quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

    The Spaniard was about to serve at 1-1 in the first set when the pesky insects started circling around the court and after making futile attempts to swat away the bees with his racket, Alcaraz ran for cover into the locker room.

    Bemused umpire Mohamed Lahyani informed the crowd "we are having problems with bees" before confirming that play could not continue as the bees had taken over the court.

    Thousands of bees could also be seen under one of the aerial cameras over the main court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, while others smacked into the lenses of the TV cameras.

    (Editing by Ed Osmond)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News