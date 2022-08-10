Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final in Waco, Texas, on Aug. 9, 2022. (ESPN via AP) In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final in Waco, Texas, on Aug. 9, 2022. (ESPN via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS