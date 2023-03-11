BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Gary Lineker

In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012, file photo, former Engalnd soccer player Gary Lineker speaks ahead of the draw for the London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournament, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FI In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012, file photo, former Engalnd soccer player Gary Lineker speaks ahead of the draw for the London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournament, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FI

MORE SPORTS NEWS