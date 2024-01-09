Bayern Munich mourning death of much-loved club icon Franz Beckenbauer, the man who won it all

Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
The emperor is dead, long live the emperor.
Bayern Munich is mourning the death of "der Kaiser" Franz Beckenbauer, at the age of 78, the soccer great who led it through its golden era and arguably did more than anyone to shape the club into what it is today.
"The biggest personality that FC Bayern ever had," honorary president Uli Hoeneß said. "Nobody will ever reach him. People can say they saw football in the times of Franz Beckenbauer."
"Our emperor is dead," Germany's best-selling tabloid Bild said on its front page on Tuesday.
As an elegant player, successful coach and distinguished president over six decades, Beckenbauer helped turn Bayern from a modest club in the shadow of 1860 Munich into a global powerhouse, by far Germany's most successful.
And it all started with a slap.
Born in the working-class Munich district of Giesing, the highly-talented Beckenbauer was set to join 1860, the team he supported as a child, after playing in a youth tournament for boyhood club SC Munich 1906.
But Beckenbauer's team was pitted against 1860's youth side in the final. He got into a disagreement with one of his opponents, who allegedly struck him in the face when the referee wasn't looking.
Irate, the young player decided to snub 1860 and join city rival Bayern's youth setup instead. It was 1959.
'Danke Franz' reading 'Thank you Franz' is written at the FC Bayern Munich soccer club stadium Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)He was promoted to the first team in 1964 and helped steer his club to Bundesliga promotion the following year. Aided by teammates Gerd Muller and Sepp Maier, Beckenbauer led Bayern into third place in its first season, then claimed the first of 32 German league titles in 1969.
Bayern previously won the German championship in 1932 but had to wait for Beckenbauer's arrival before enjoying its golden era.
As captain, he claimed four Bundesliga titles with Bayern, three straight European Cups from 1974 to 1976, four German Cups and the 1976 Intercontinental Cup.
He led West Germany to the 1974 World Cup title, two years after winning Euro 1972. He twice won the Ballon d'Or.
And he did it all with elegance, style and grace.
Beckenbauer reimagined his role at the back and personalized the position of "libero," the free-roaming nominal defender who moved forward to threaten the opponent's goal, a job that has virtually disappeared from modern soccer and was rarely seen before his days.
He scored 55 goals in 539 games for Bayern, a remarkable tally for a defender.
As coach, he led the club to the Bundesliga title in 1994 and the UEFA Cup in 1996, both after taking over late in the season -- the club had turned to Beckenbauer in its hour of need. He previously led West Germany to the World Cup crown as coach in 1990.
He later served as Bayern's president and again played a vital role in steering the club to success. He is remembered in Munich for a speech in which he blasted the players after a defeat to Lyon in the Champions League in 2001. The team went on to win the title.
"He was a friend to me, a unique companion, and a gift to us all," Hoeneß said.
Beckenbauer won admirers and made friends across the world of soccer -- and beyond. He used his charm and was instrumental in bringing the 2006 World Cup to Germany, albeit amid bribery allegations.
He denied the accusations and his popularity never wavered among Germans, who loved him on and off the field. Many felt Beckenbauer was simply a winner who did what he needed to do in a flawed bidding process. His compatriots always excused his transgressions.
"He is forgiven for everything because he's got a good heart, he's a positive person and he's always ready to help. He doesn't conceal his weaknesses, doesn't sweep his mistakes under the carpet," former Bayern midfielder Paul Breitner once said of his teammate.
Beckenbauer died on Sunday. The tributes have been extensive since the family announced his death on Monday. A book of condolences is to be opened on Wednesday.
Bayern plan to illuminate its stadium with the words "Thank you Franz" every evening up to and including the team's next game against Hoffenheim on Friday, when more tributes can be expected.
"You were always a beacon, now you'll be shining from above," former teammate Sepp Meier wrote in an open letter. "German soccer and I will really miss you. Farewell, my friend."
------
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
An Iranian man is challenging the federal government's decision to deny him a permit to study at a Montreal university because he is considered a danger to the security of Canada.
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former U.S. president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are coming to Switzerland to discuss the biggest global challenges during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering next week, ranging from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.
Russia's national elections commission on Tuesday registered the Communist Party's candidate to compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
In a trailblazing new study, researchers have discovered bottled water sold in stores can contain 10 to 100 times more bits of plastic than previously estimated — nanoparticles so infinitesimally tiny they cannot be seen under a microscope.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024. Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars up for awards.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
The Canada Energy Regulator will hear arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.