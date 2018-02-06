Baseball union head says rebuilding teams threaten integrity
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association, answers questions at a news conference in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 2:18PM EST
NEW YORK -- Baseball players' union head Tony Clark says the number of rebuilding teams and unsigned free agents in a historically slow market "threatens the very integrity of our game."
Clark issued a statement Tuesday and spoke in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. He says "a significant number of teams are engaged in a race to the bottom" and "this conduct is a fundamental breach of the trust between a team and its fans."
Just 53 of 166 players who exercised their free agency rights last November had announced agreements entering Tuesday, down from 99 of 158 at a similar time last year. J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas are among the players still looking for a place to play a week before spring training camps open.
Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said last week more teams may be competing for the top draft pick than for the World Series title.
Statement of #MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark Regarding the Integrity of the Game— #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) February 6, 2018
Declaración del Director Ejecutivo de MLBPA Tony Clark Sobre la Integridad del Deportehttps://t.co/CMcTq09D3m pic.twitter.com/AkBDLgNpM2