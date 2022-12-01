Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry dies at 84

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018, as part of the activities in advance of the MLB All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018, as part of the activities in advance of the MLB All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MORE SPORTS NEWS