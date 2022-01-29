Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

