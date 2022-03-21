Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabeu to end losing streak

Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, scores his side's fourth goal in front Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, scores his side's fourth goal in front Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS