Barcelona star Sergio Aguero admitted to hospital for 'cardiac exam' after chest pain during match

Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on Oct. 30, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images/CNN) Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on Oct. 30, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS