Bad smell prompts emergency landing of plane carrying Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate their 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 2:07PM EST
TULSA, Okla. -- A passenger says a Swift Air charter plane carrying the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes made an emergency landing in Oklahoma over the weekend after a noxious smell filled the cabin.
The Boeing 737 landed at Tulsa International Airport about 4 a.m. Saturday while travelling from Long Beach, California, to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The aircraft was returning the hockey team to North Carolina after a game.
The team's vice-president of communications, Mike Sundheim, was on the flight. Sundheim said Monday that passengers could smell something similar to burning plastic.
Once on the ground, Sundheim says technicians replaced a malfunctioning air data computer and took off again after a delay of about two hours.
No injuries were reported.
Phoenix-based Swift Air hasn't responded to telephone and email requests for comment.