Sports

    • Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey sells for record US$24.1 million

    The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a sealed glass box at Heritage Auction in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a sealed glass box at Heritage Auction in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    Share

    The jersey worn by Babe Ruth, widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, during Game Three of the 1932 World Series became the most expensive item of sporting memorabilia after selling at auction for US$24.12 million on Saturday.

    The shirt, worn when New York Yankees' Ruth pointed before hitting a home run against Chicago Cubs' Charlie Root, beat the previous record held by a Michael Jordan jersey from the 1998 NBA finals, which sold for US$10.1 million in 2022.

    "If this was a piece of art, this would be like buying the Mona Lisa," Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, said.

    "We know that he pointed, but we don't know if he was pointing to the pitcher, if he was pointing towards the Cubs players in the dugout, or if he was calling his shot. But that mystery is why we're still talking about it almost 100 years later," Ivy added.

    The Yankees won the series 7-5, Ruth's seventh and final World Series title.

    (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What the two Boeing Starliner astronauts will do in space until 2025

    When astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore left Earth for International Space Station nearly three months ago, they ditched their bags for a key piece of equipment. Helming the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they departed without their own toiletries and other personal comforts — expecting to return to Earth within a week or so.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News