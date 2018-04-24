Babcock says Leafs should embrace being in deciding game versus Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock reacts during third period NHL round one playoff hockey action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto on Thursday, April 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:50PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs' season has come down to one game, and head coach Mike Babcock says they should embrace it.
The Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Monday night to tie their best-of-seven opening round series at three games apiece.
The deciding game will be played Wednesday in Boston.
There's obvious pressure involved in a deciding game, but Babcock feels it's chance for a team to prove it's capable of winning big contests.
Toronto should have momentum heading into the deciding contest, having won the last two games to erase an early 3-1 series deficit.
Toronto will try to win its second series after trailing 3-1 in its history. The Leafs rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Detroit in the 1942 Stanley Cup final.