TORONTO -- A British Columbia teen who earned widespread praise in 2019 after sinking a three-point buzzer-beating shot is now the star of a new U.S. college basketball commercial.

Reid Demelo, who has Down syndrome, is now the face of a 15-second commercial airing during the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament, two years after his game-winning shot made the rounds online.

“I felt very happy,” Demelo told CTV News Channel on Friday.

The commercial sponsored by Ritz Crackers is called “The Manager” and aims to celebrate team managers who make an impact on and off the court. Demelo was the manager of his own high school’s senior basketball team in 2019, when he was called to the court and made the shot of a lifetime.

Looking back on Reid’s spectacular shot, his father Joe remembers it with pride.

“It came as a clear surprise when I saw the video. It was a surprise, but nothing new for Reid,” said Joe Demelo.

The 2019 moment nearly landed him a spot on the Ellen DeGeneres show. But for his fans and friends, nothing compares to landing a TV role during one of basketball’s biggest tournaments.

“A couple of months ago a talent agent reached out to the school and they were filming a spot to do with inclusivity and diversity. They wanted to get a hold of Reid and we asked Reid if he wanted to do it,” said Joe.

He said after Reid auditioned, he got the part for the commercial which will air until the championship final on April 5.

Demelo is also a Special Olympics speed skater, competitive swimmer and softball player.

He said he plans on trying out for college basketball in the near future.