Average time of 9-inning MLB game a record 3:05:35
Toronto Blue Jays players including Cavan Biggio (second from left) tip their hats to fans during the middle of third inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto, Sunday, September 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 12:45AM EDT
NEW YORK -- The average time of a nine-inning game reached a record length in the major leagues this season.
Major League Baseball said Sunday the final figure for this season was 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds. That topped the 3:05:11 in 2017.
The average had dropped to 3:00:44 in 2018, helped by new restrictions that cut mound visits without pitching changes.
MLB's average was 2:46 in 2005.