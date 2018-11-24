

The Canadian Press





LAKE LOUISE, Alta. -- Max Franz of Austria won the season-opening World Cup downhill Saturday in Lake Louise, Alta.

Franz was the first man down the course and his time of one minute 46.18 seconds held up for the victory.

Christof Innerhofer of Italy had the No. 2 start bib and finished second in 1:46.46.

His Italian teammate Dominik Paris was third just over half a second behind Franz.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was the top Canadian in 15th.