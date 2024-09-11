Sports

    Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned after trying to buy cocaine at the Paris Olympics

    Craig speaks to reporters about his detainment in Paris. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters via CNN Newsource) Craig speaks to reporters about his detainment in Paris. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters via CNN Newsource)
    Australian hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by his country's sport governing body after attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

    In a statement, Hockey Australia confirmed that its sanction took effect from September 9 and added that Craig would be required to complete "mandatory training and education programs."

    The statement added: "Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements.

    "During the suspension, Craig will be prohibited from playing in any match, competition, or event at any level sanctioned or organised by Hockey Australia, including the upcoming Hockey One League and FIH Pro League seasons."

    Hockey Australia confirmed that Craig would remain eligible for selection for next year's national team, and added that the player's welfare "remains our priority."

    CNN has reached out to Craig through Hockey Australia for comment on the decision.

    Craig was detained by French police last month for trying to buy cocaine in central Paris. He was brought before a French judge, before being released with a criminal warning, Paris prosecutors told CNN at the time.

    "I'd firstly like to apologize for what has occured in the past 24 hours," Craig told reporters following his release from the Paris police station.

    "I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. My actions are my own, and by no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport and the Australian Olympic team.

    "I've embarrassed you all, and I'm truly sorry."

    The 29-year-old is an experienced member of the national team, having played more than 100 times for his country. He was part of the team that won silver at the Tokyo Games. Australia was knocked out at the quarterfinal stage in Paris.

    A man who has brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight

      A man who has brain damage and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a shopkeeper in London had his decades-old conviction quashed Wednesday by an appeals court troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Oliver Campbell, who suffered cognitive impairment as a baby and struggles with his concentration and memory, was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer said were coerced. "The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years," Campbell said. "I can start my life an innocent man." Campbell, now in his 50s, was convicted of the robbery and murder of Baldev Hoondle, who was shot in the head in his shop in the Hackney area of east London in July 1990. He had a previous appeal rejected in 1994 and was released from prison in 2002 on conditions that could have returned him to prison if he got into trouble. Defense lawyer Michael Birnbaum said police lied to Campbell and "badgered and bullied" him into giving a false confession by admitting he pulled the trigger in an accident. He was interviewed more than a dozen times, including sessions without either a lawyer or other adult present. His learning disability put him "out of his depth" and he was "simply unable to do justice to himself," Birnbaum said. He said the admissions were nonsense riddled with inconsistencies that contradicted facts in the case. At trial, he testified that he was not involved in the robbery and had been somewhere else though he couldn't remember where. A co-defendant, Eric Samuels, who has since died, pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, he told his lawyer Campbell was not the gunman and later told others Campbell wasn't with him during the robbery. Lawyers continued to advocate for Campbell that he wasn't the killer and his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates potential injustices. The three judges on the Court of Appeal rejected most of Birnbaum's grounds for appeal but said they were troubled by the conviction in light of a new understanding of the reliability of admissions from someone with a mental disability. The panel quashed the conviction as 'unsafe,' and refused to order a retrial.

