Sports

    • Australia beats India 2-0 in the Asian Cup after goals from Irvine and Bos

    Australia's Jordan Bos controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and India at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Australia's Jordan Bos controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and India at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
    Share
    AL RAYYAN, Qatar -

    Second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos broke India's resistance as Australia began its Asian Cup campaign with 2-0 win on Saturday.

    The 2015 champions dominated the Group B match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium but struggled to find a way through India's stubborn defence.

    That was until goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu failed to claim a high cross from Martin Boyle five minutes after the break and Irvine pounced to fire home from close range.

    Bos, a substitute, had only been on the field for a minute when he converted Riley McGree's low cross at the far post to double the lead in the 73rd.

    While Australia dominated on the field, it was India's fans who made the majority of the noise among the crowd of 36,253.

    High-pitched cheers rang around the stadium to greet India's increasing number of defensive clearances as the pressure mounted. And that was amplified for India's rare attacks on goal, such as a flying header from Sunil Chhetri in the first half that went wide.

    Sandhu could have been punished for a mis-kick in the first half but recovered to stop Connor Metcalfe's effort on goal. Irvine made no mistake from the keeper's error in the 50th, though, setting Australia on course for victory.

    The match was the first in the history of the Asian Cup be officiated by a female referee, with Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita in charge.

    ------

    James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

    ------

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada

    Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News