Australia batter Khawaja gets ICC reprimand over black armband to support Palestinians in Gaza
Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first cricket test against Pakistan.
ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.
Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.
An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.
"Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," it said. "This is a breach under the category of an `other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand."
The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning next Tuesday in Melbourne.
On Friday during training at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Khawaja said the black armband was for a "personal bereavement." The Australian opener said he will contest the charge but will not wear the armband during the Melbourne test.
"I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have," Khawaja said. "I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet."
The 37-year-old Khawaja had worn shoes with the slogans "freedom is a human right" and "all lives are equal" at training in the days before the first test in Perth, with the writing in red, green and black -- the colors of the Palestinian flag.
Australia won the first test by 360 runs inside four days. The third test is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
