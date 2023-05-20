Austin FC scores in injury time to defeat injury-ravaged Toronto FC 1-0

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (1) makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

