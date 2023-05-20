Austin FC scores in injury time to defeat injury-ravaged Toronto FC 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas -

Substitute Gyasi Zardes scored in stoppage time to give Austin FC a 1-0 victory over injury-ravaged Toronto FC on Saturday in the first-ever meeting between the MLS clubs.

Substitute Adam Lundkvist's cross was not cleared with Nick Lima's ensuing backward header hitting the crossbar. The ball came back to Zardes who headed it home for his 99th career MLS goal.

The goal had been a long time coming. Austin outshot the visitors 16-4 (3-0 in shots on target).

Toronto, meanwhile, has not scored in league play since C.J. Sapong's strike in a 1-0 win over New York City FC on April 29 -- a drought of 304 minutes.

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Austin having more than 60 per cent of possession and Toronto not recording a shot on goal. The home side hit the woodwork twice in the opening 45 minutes but none of its eight shots were on target.

A change in formation and personnel helped Toronto become more competitive in the second half.

Toronto (2-5-7) has won just one of its last 11 games (1-5-5) in all competitions. It is winless in its last five outings (0-4-1) during which it has been outscored 7-1.

TFC had yet to win on the road this season (0-4-3) and is 2-15-7 away from home in league play since the beginning of last year. Its last road win was Aug. 27 in Charlotte.

Austin (4-5-4) snapped an eight-game winless league run (0-4-4) with a 2-1 upset at the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. It was the third-year team's first victory since a 2-1 decision at Real Salt Lake on March 11.

The Texas side came into weekend play in 10th place in the West, one point out of the playoffs and with a better record on the road (2-3-1) than at home (1-2-3) this season. Austin had not won in league play at home since a 1-0 decision over CF Montreal on March 4.

TFC has won just one of its 23 career regular-season games in Texas (1-13-9) with the lone victory in September 2010 (2-1 at Houston).

Centre back Matt Hedges and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye returned to the Toronto starting lineup after injury absences. But Italian star Lorenzo Insigne didn't make the trip due to a lower-body injury, the club revealed just before kickoff.

In all, Toronto was missing 10 players through injury or suspension.

The TFC injury list also included defenders Sigurd Rosted and Shane O'Neill, midfielders Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alonso Coello and Victor Vazquez and forwards Adama Diomande and Deandre Kerr. Midfielder/forward Jahkeele Marshall Rutty was suspended.

With Bradley, Osorio and Insigne not dressed, Richie Laryea captained the team. Normally a fullback, Laryea was an emergency centre back in Wednesday's scoreless draw with the visiting Red Bulls but played in the front three Saturday with Sapong and Federico Bernardeschi.

Wingback Themi Antonoglou made his fifth career start for TFC, which played with a back three.

To make up the numbers, Toronto signed 18-year-old midfielder Markus Cimermancic, 22-year-old defender Antony Curic and 22-year-old midfielder Jordan Faria to short-term loan agreements from TFC II, the club's MLS Next Pro side.

Faria, making his MLS debut, replaced Bernardeschi in the 67th minute.

Toronto's young bench featured two teenagers. In contrast, the Austin substitutes included Argentine designated player Emiliano Rigoni and veterans Zardes and Diego Fagundez, all of whom came on in the second half.

Austin was without injured attacking midfield star Sebastian Driussi, runner-up for league MVP last season.

It was 25 Celsius at kickoff at Q2 Stadium.

Austin dominated the early going and Maxi Urruti, who had a cup of coffee with Toronto back in 2013, hit the goalpost in the 15th minute with Toronto 'keeper Sean Johnson beaten after Lima charged through midfield.

At the other end, Austin 'keeper Brad Stuver had to punch away a curling Bernardeschi corner in the 18th minute. Soon after a Lima cross bounced off the Toronto crossbar.

Urruti was off-target in the 32nd minute, stretching to get a boot to an Alex Ring flicked-on header from a well-worked corner.

Toronto coach Bob Bradley sent on Kosi Thompson and Hugo Mbongue to open the second half, with Mbongue playing up front and Laryea dropping back to midfield.

Toronto's Kobe Franklin was booked in the 53rd minute for sliding boots-first into the onrushing Stuber as he challenged for the ball. Johnson had to parry a hard shot from distance from Dani Pereira in the 60th minute.

Kaye wrestled Sofiane Djeffal to the ground in the 71st minute, earning a booking for the crude challenge. Rigoni came close on the ensuing free kick.

Lundkvist came close in the 88th minute, hammering a shot just wide of the post.

Austin is coached by former U.S. international Josh Wolff, who started his playing career under Bradley at the Chicago Fire. Wolff has coached Austin since its inaugural campaign in 2021 and led the team to second place in the Western Conference last year with a 25-point improvement over its debut campaign.

Toronto hosts D.C. United next Saturday.

