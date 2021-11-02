Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at Laver Cup tennis, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at Laver Cup tennis, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MORE SPORTS NEWS