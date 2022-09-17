Auger-Aliassime guarantees Canada spot in quarterfinal stage of Davis Cup Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, competes against Jack Draper, of Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, competes against Jack Draper, of Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS