Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Paris Masters after second-round loss to Tsitsipas
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime had his six-match winning streak ended Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss to seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in second-round action at the Paris Masters tennis tournament.
Auger-Aliassime had nine aces in the match but failed to make the most of his opportunities to break Tsitsipas's serve.
Tsitispas saved six of the seven break points he faced, including a crucial hold in the ninth game of the first set, while breaking Auger-Aliassime's serve twice on four chances.
Tsitsipas improved his record over Auger-Aliassime to 6-3 and avenged his loss to the Canadian in the final of last year's Rotterdam Open.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19 in the world, was coming off a successful defence of his Swiss Indoors title and defeated Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday in his opening match in Paris.
Later Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda of the United States faced Argentina's Sebastian Baez and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in a first-round doubles match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.
