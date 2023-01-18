Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after defeating Alex Molcan of Slovakia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after defeating Alex Molcan of Slovakia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

