Athletes mobilize, tell Calgary not to bail on a bid for 2026 Winter Games
The Saddledome arena, home to the Calgary Flames, in the foreground of the downtown skyline in Calgary, Alberta on May 12, 2015. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 2:46PM EDT
CALGARY -- Some Canadian athletes are asking Calgary not to quit on a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Calgary city council is expected to vote early next week on whether to continue exploring a bid.
Active and retired athletes who live in Calgary and nearby Canmore, Alta., are mobilizing with a social media campaign and a letter to council.
They don't want work to stop on a potential bid until all the facts are known and the financial picture is clearer.
Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Games.
Many of the athletes have trained and competed in venues still in use from those games.
Canadian (past current and potentially future) Olympians have turned up to try and urge Calgary city council to vote 'yes' to continue to discuss and explore a possible 2026 Olympic bid. #yyccc #Calgary2026 pic.twitter.com/qHuEAnMaVo— Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) April 13, 2018
.@DruhFarrell on #yyccc meeting Monday which is expected to see councillors vote “yes” or “no” on moving forward with a 2026 #WinterOlympic bid #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/vVZLQzz1yT— Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) April 13, 2018