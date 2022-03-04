As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

Russia Paralympic Committee flag, second from left, is hanged with countries' national flags at the National Indoor Stadium which will host the ice hockey games at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Russia Paralympic Committee flag, second from left, is hanged with countries' national flags at the National Indoor Stadium which will host the ice hockey games at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS