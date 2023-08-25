As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool

Marija Vucenovic, of Serbia, rests in the shade between attempts in the Women's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Marija Vucenovic, of Serbia, rests in the shade between attempts in the Women's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS