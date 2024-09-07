Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title

Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
Aryna Sabalenka got past Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in a rollicking U.S. Open women’s final Saturday to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title of her career.
Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus, adds this trophy to the two she earned at the Australian Open Open each of the past two seasons, also on hard courts. And the victory allowed her to leave Arthur Ashe Stadium in a far better mood than when she was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Pegula, a native New Yorker whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, was participating in a major final for the first time. She’s won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month but both losses came against Sabalenka in tournament finals.
The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka appeared in full control when she reeled off five consecutive games to grab the opening set and move ahead 3-0 in the second, before the No. 6 Pegula made things more interesting. In the next game, Pegula dropped a point and showed her frustration by whacking a ball off the video wall behind the baseline, dislodging a little square panel.
Maybe that released some tension for the 30-year-old American, because suddenly Pegula asserted herself, using her own five-game run. But when she served at 5-4 with a chance to force a third set, Pegula let Sabalenka level the second with a break.
That was part of a three-game, match-ending surge for Sabalenka, who soon was collapsing to the court, dropping her racket and covering her face with both arms while lying on her back.
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Ky., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Ky., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro flooded Sao Paulo’s main boulevard for an Independence Day rally Saturday, buoyed by the government's blocking of tech billionaire Elon Musk's X platform.
With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.
The number of children who were burned to death in a school dormitory in central Kenya has risen to 21, the government spokesperson said Saturday.
A U.S. navy chief who wanted the internet so she and other enlisted officers could scroll social media, check sports scores and watch movies while deployed had an unauthorized Starlink satellite dish installed on a warship and lied to her commanding officer to keep it secret, according to investigators.
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
The former governor of the Bank of Canada who has long been touted as a possible Liberal candidate or successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give the party some advice on the economy at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. next week.
China launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Friday over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
After well over a decade of planning to adapt his life story into a stage musical, the 83-year-old Ottawa-born musician says the concept is finally getting traction.
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
To Erin Tridle, it felt as though the universe paved the way for her to meet the love of her life years before their actual meeting.
Aryna Sabalenka got past Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in a rollicking U.S. Open women’s final Saturday to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title of her career.
The Worm made a guest appearance on WWE's Smackdown at Rogers Place Friday night.
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.
Tennis players were in for a nasty surprise at a Victoria park on Friday, when feces were discovered smeared around the courts.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
A Peterborough police officer has been charged with breach of trust and possession of property obtained by crime.
A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
Canadian para canoeist Brianna Hennessy raced to her first Paralympic medal with a reminder of her mother on her paddle.
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
A petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures calling for the Quebec subsidy for service dogs to be extended to those with autism.
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a pick-up truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.
The family of a man shot and killed by police have launched a $1 million lawsuit against the Edmonton Police Service, the police chief and four officers.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released more information about the significant flooding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on August 25.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday, marking the team's fifth-straight victory and fifth Banjo Bowl win in a row.
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
Child care centres that decided not to participate in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose some of their provincial funding.
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
The City of London’s municipal enforcement team spent Saturday at 700 units on Kipps Lane, helping tenants address property standards issues.
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
The 35th annual Parkinson Canada 'SuperWalk' in Barrie on Saturday raised more than $30,000 to support Parkinson's Disease research.
The Special Investigations Unit’s (SIU) forensic investigators remain on scene Saturday afternoon following Friday’s fatal shooting involving a Windsor police officer.
Citing a vibrant business and dining scene, more active streets and a perception of greater safety, residents at a new event in Walkerville say the neighborhood has become Windsor's "new downtown," outshining the traditional core as the city's most desirable place to be — day or night.
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
Tennis players were in for a nasty surprise at a Victoria park on Friday, when feces were discovered smeared around the courts.
One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man they found in possession of a loaded handgun and more than $29,000 worth of cash earlier this week.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
The Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850 Gathering 2024 will take place in Greater Sudbury at the Anderson Farm Museum on Sept. 8 and 9.
A pasta shortage in Sault Ste. Marie is almost never the case, but for one local food bank, the common carb was a rare sight just a few weeks ago.
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.