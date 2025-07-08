ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Xander Schauffele is trying to flush what feels like his worst season

By The Associated Press

Published

Xander Schauffele reacts to his tee shot on the first hold during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.