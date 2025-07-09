ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Woman logs 12 hours on the treadmill to prepare for 100-mile race

By CNN

Published

She spent 12 hours straight on the treadmill, totalling 55 miles.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.