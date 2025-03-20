ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Woll stands tall, Lorentz scores short-handed winner as Maple Leafs down Avalanche

By The Canadian Press

Published

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) while Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson (6) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.