Sports

Witnesses to Felix Baumgartner’s fatal paragliding crash heard large boom as it spun to the ground

By The Associated Press

Published

Felix Baumgartner of Austria gestures prior to speaking with the media after successfully jumping from a space capsule lifted by a helium balloon in Roswell, N.M., Oct. 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.