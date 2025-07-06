ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wimbledon apologizes after missed line calls caused by faulty electronic system

By The Associated Press

Published

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova serves to Sonay Kartal of Britain during a fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.